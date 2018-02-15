Dala's mom breaks down in tears after he's named in Proteas T20 squad

Beatrice Dala struggled to control her emotions after she was told that her son had done enough to convince the Cricket South Africa (CSA) selectors to name him in the Proteas T20 squad to play India in three home T20 matches.

The unexpected news was too much for Beatrice and she broke down in tears.

“My mom started crying when I told her the news‚" Dala said after the squad was announced to confirm him as 14th player from the Titans to be chosen to play for South Africa in the last eight years.

"It has been ten years of hard work from my side and she gave me unconditional support during this time.

"It is going to be a big day for my family and that’s how much it means to her and me.”

Dala has had to overcome a spate of injuries that frustrated him at times and he said the call-up was reward for never giving up. “It feels great considering all those injuries that I suffered along the way‚" he said.

"To get that phone call from Linda Zondi meant a lot to me.

"I didn’t really know what to do with myself for a while after the phone call but I guess it will sink in with time.

"This is indeed a proud moment for me and my family and I will give my best if selected by the coach.”

Dala is one of three players in line for their debuts in the T20 series with Warriors hitman Christiaan Jonker and his wicketkeeper/batsman and teammate Heinrich Klaasen.

He was chosen after impressive performances for the Titans‚ where he has taken 71 List A wickets after 55 matches since he debuted in 2012‚ and for South Africa A.

He has credited his rising stock to Titans coach Mark Boucher and captain Albie Morkel who have helped him to improve his game. “The coach has never put pressure on me‚" he said.

"He has always encouraged me to go out and do what I do and make sure I have the same attitude and aggressive mindset.

"I have to credit Albie as well because even in ODIs.

"He just says I must not worry about the run rate because my job is to strike. “So I do go for boundaries‚ but that’s within our game-plan.

"I am willing to sacrifice economy because it’s about the team coming first.

"I have developed variations.

"I bowl a lot of slower balls but the most important thing for me is to commit to every ball.

"I am there to ruin the batsmen’s party and if I get hit for four or six‚ then the next ball just becomes the most important‚” he concluded.