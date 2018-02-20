Cricket

Dala says proper execution of plans vital if SA are to beat on-form India

20 February 2018 - 17:48 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Junior Dala during the South African national men's cricket team training session and press conference at SuperSport Park on February 20, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Johan Rynners/Gallo Images

South Africa fast bowler Junior Dala says proper execution of plans will be vital if they are to beat on-form India in the second T20 match at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday afternoon.

"With any game plan‚ if you don’t execute well it always looks bad and perhaps we did not execute well.

“We have assessed and we will go into the second match with a game plan where we will also have to be a little bit proactive as opposed to being reactive.

"T20 cricket happens quickly and it is difficult to convey a message or communicate.

"Maybe it is something that we can improve on‚ we are a young side and maybe we got caught up in the moment sometimes.”

Though they leaked runs‚ the Proteas bowlers launched a comeback to restrict India to 203/5 after 20 overs and Dala says they drew lots of confidence from the way they finished their innings at the Wanderers.

“We must sharpen up and bring the run rate down between the seventh and eleventh overs.

"The fact that we managed to have them under pressure will put us in good stead because at some stage India looked like they were going to score 240.

"We managed to restrict them to about 200 which was very good from our side‚” he said.

Asked about his debut experience‚ Dala said he was nervous when JP Duminy asked him to take the new ball with Dane Paterson against the hugely experienced duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

“I was a bit nervous because I don’t really bowl that much in the powerplay for the Titans‚" said Dala.

"But I was glad that I could control the ball and I was pleased to get a few wickets.

"My debut meant a lot to me because I felt I had a good SA A tour to England last year.

"I always felt that I was a few franchise matches away from cracking the nod with the national team and I am glad that I overcame my injuries.”

