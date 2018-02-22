Australia's bowling coach David Saker says the lethal nature of South Africa's and the visitors' bowling units should be able to diffuse the pitch talk that raged throughout the SA/India series.

Bowling groups consisting of Pat Cummins‚ Nathan Lyon‚ Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc for Australia with South Africa's unit currently consisting of Kagiso Rabada‚ Vernon Philander‚ Morne Morkel and Keshav Maharaj can take the sting out of the pitch.

The pitch used at the third Test at Wanderers was singled out by the International Cricket Council and received two demerit points.

The surface reverted to type for the T20 and the ODI's against India but its ultimate examination will be the fourth Test between Australia and South Africa on March 30.

Durban's Kingsmead‚ which has been starved of Test cricket‚ will host the opening encounter that starts next week on Thursday.

In the meantime‚ South Africa A and Australia kick-start the red-ball engagements with a first-class three-day game in Benoni on Thursday.

“I just hope they make some really good cricket wickets for the purists that are watching the game‚" Saker said.

"You think with these attacks you'd get the 40 wickets that are needed to wrap up the game and the 20 wickets needed by the team.

"That makes for exciting cricket and if you're able to post 300 plus against these attack‚ that would be great.

"The wickets in the India series weren't that good but it made for great watching because it was so close and every run was so vital.

"I'd just like to see a good‚ contested wicket that both sides can get something out of.

“This pitch here looks to be a good one even though it looked to be quite poor four days ago.

"It looks quite good now. We'll just go out‚ play and make sure we adapt to the conditions but this one looks to be a pretty good cricket wicket.”

South Africa's bench strength also has a lot to prove against this strong Australian team.

The recently completed ODI series against India was a forgettable one from a results perspective but newer and younger players were phased in despite the one-sided nature of the series.

South Africa A coach Russell Domingo said the number of Kolpak players that aren't eligible for selection are impacting the franchise game.

He also said the lack of results in the Sunfoil Series has also impacted on South Africa's bowling stocks.

“The lack of results have shown a lack of bowling resource depth‚" Domingo said.

"There aren't any out and out strike bowlers in the country at the moment.

"It also shows the wickets have been flatter and some of the batters have put on some really good scores.

"I am a little worried that there haven't been a bit more results but I think that's purely because we've got a host of young fast bowlers and all the best pacemen are in the national team.

“I looked at the scores in some of the past rounds.

"Stiaan van Zyl scored 200‚ Simon Harmer took six wickets and Dane Vilas scored a 100 and those are Kolpak players.

"Those are three big performances and none of them are eligible for the national team. It is a bit of an irritation when it comes to selection.”