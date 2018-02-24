Klaasen gets nod for Proteas’ test squad

Heinrich Klaasen's superlative limited overs form has been rewarded with a test squad call-up for the forthcoming series against Australia.

The Titans wicketkeeper-batsman has been joined by young Highveld Lions all-rounder Wiaan Mulder‚ who is currently on duty with South Africa A against the touring Australians in a three-day game at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Quinton de Kock is also back in the squad after missing a large chunk of the limited overs series with a wrist injury.

The incumbent wicketkeeper took part in a Sunfoil 3-Day Cup fixture for Easterns against the North West Dragons in Potchefstroom. De Kock rattled off 43 off 48 balls but comes off a difficult test series against India.

All-rounders Andile Phehlukwayo and Chris Morris are the two unfortunate souls who miss out‚ but they'll have the solace of taking part for their franchises in the Sunfoil Series that resumes on Thursday. Temba Bavuma and Theunis de Bruyn are also part of the squad while Dale Steyn continues his injury rehabilitation.