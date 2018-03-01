‘‘We are very upset about this. In fact‚ we are very‚ very angry‚” an irate Bailey told TimesLIVE on Thursday afternoon.

‘‘How on earth do you take a Soccer World Cup event to a cricket venue? How is this possible?

‘‘This is disrespectful. I have withdrawn my participation from that event and I will not attend.

‘‘I will not attend‚ including the members of our management team. There are protocols to be followed and they disrespected us.”

The event is being hosted by Fifa sponsors Coca Cola and the head of public affairs at the soft drinks company‚ Aysia Sheik-Ojwang‚ said the decision to take the event to a cricket venue was based on the availability of ‘‘suitable venues”.

‘‘The venue was selected based on availability as other suitable venues had been taken‚” Ojwang said in a text response to questions sent to the organisers.