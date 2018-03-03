Too many questions the Proteas' batting lineup are failing to answer

It goes without saying that South Africa's test 100s against the big teams have gone missing in action. The six innings against India didn't produce one.

You have to go back to Oval test against England where Dean Elgar's 136 only served to cushion what became a heavy 239-run defeat.

Not even the insurance of Theunis de Bruyn as the extra batsman in the shift from the six/five to the seven/four batting and bowling arrangement could save the hosts from Starc's white-hot reverse swing that seared South Africa's now apparently fragile middle order.

It was fully understandable as to why De Villiers couldn't understand why his teammates couldn't decode the hooping movement.

Then again‚ it's only a batsman of his temperament and skill who can make batting look easy while the sink without a trace while batting on the same pitch.

“My plans were pretty simple against Starc. He was swinging the ball one way and I felt I had the ball covered. He bowled a couple of good deliveries but swing is one thing because the ball was moving off the deck. It was difficult to cover that so credit to him for bowling well. I'm not sure what I did differently to the other guys‚” De Villiers said.

“There were a couple of softies today but there was some very good bowling. They had a good intensity about them and they seemed to be clear with their plans. We could feel as a batting unit that they knew what they were doing.