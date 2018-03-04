Whether they have the fortitude to see out the next two sessions remains the question. Should they do that‚ it'll be a meritorious achievement.

The die was cast on the collapse when South Africa were reduced to 39/3 after king-pin AB de Villiers (0) was needlessly run out.

The panicky De Villiers called for a run that was not on after Aiden Markram (38*) flicked the ball to square leg. David Warner's throw beat De Villiers to the non-striker's end.

The delirious celebrations the Australians engaged in afterwards was indicative of how significant the wicket was.

They couldn't shift him in the first innings and judging on that peerless innings‚ De Villiers stood between Australia and victory.

All they needed was a bit of intelligent fielding and a hare-brained moment that betray the Proteas' frayed mindset.

Four overs later‚ Pat Cummins (1/8) extinguished any hopes of an Adelaide-type match saving rearguard when he detonated Faf du Plessis's (4) off stump with a brute of a delivery that cut back in off the surface.

Dean Elgar (nine) was the first to go in the seventh over when he feathered a Mitchell Starc (1/18) bouncer to Tim Paine.