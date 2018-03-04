Cricket

Can the Proteas take the first Test against Australia to the fifth day?

04 March 2018 - 12:41 By Khanyiso Tshwaku‚ At Kingsmead
Australian bowler Nathan Lyon (TOP) breaks the stumps to run out South African batsman AB de Villiers (2L) during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and Australia at The Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on March 4, 2018.
Australian bowler Nathan Lyon (TOP) breaks the stumps to run out South African batsman AB de Villiers (2L) during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and Australia at The Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on March 4, 2018.
Image: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

The big question that lingers at lunch on the fourth day is whether the Proteas will take the game to the fifth day‚ if not at least bat for the rest.

With all their blue chip batsmen in the hut‚ Australia need a further six wickets to record their third consecutive Test match win against South Africa at Kingsmead.

The Proteas were 63/4‚ needing a further 354 to win in what could have been the second highest successful fourth innings run chase if the due batting diligence was there.

Whether they have the fortitude to see out the next two sessions remains the question. Should they do that‚ it'll be a meritorious achievement.

The die was cast on the collapse when South Africa were reduced to 39/3 after king-pin AB de Villiers (0) was needlessly run out.

The panicky De Villiers called for a run that was not on after Aiden Markram (38*) flicked the ball to square leg. David Warner's throw beat De Villiers to the non-striker's end.

The delirious celebrations the Australians engaged in afterwards was indicative of how significant the wicket was.

They couldn't shift him in the first innings and judging on that peerless innings‚ De Villiers stood between Australia and victory.

All they needed was a bit of intelligent fielding and a hare-brained moment that betray the Proteas' frayed mindset.

Four overs later‚ Pat Cummins (1/8) extinguished any hopes of an Adelaide-type match saving rearguard when he detonated Faf du Plessis's (4) off stump with a brute of a delivery that cut back in off the surface.

Dean Elgar (nine) was the first to go in the seventh over when he feathered a Mitchell Starc (1/18) bouncer to Tim Paine.

Josh Hazlewood's (1/16) impassioned leg before wicket appeal won the favour of umpire Kumar Dharmasena to get rid of Hashim Amla (eight).

Amla‚ who's average in his home town will dip below an already paltry 20‚ reviewed the decision and while it was retained‚ the umpire's call meant he had to trudge off the ground for what has become a customary low score here.

The lack of batting spine made a mockery of South Africa's workmanlike bowling that dismissed Australia for 227 earlier in the morning.

The 189-run first innings lead meant the visitors could have a care-free batting approach and knowing the deterioration of the surface‚ all they needed was one wicket to get the dominos tumbling.

Resuming the day on 213/9‚ Cummins (26) and Hazlewood (nine) added 14 more runs before the former was castled by Keshav Maharaj (4/102).

The 35 combined runs Australia's fast bowlers scored would be more than what South Africa's premier batsmen would put together in the innings that followed.

READ MORE:

Music for injured Dean Elgar's ears as SA face tall order

Did Cameron Bancroft think Australia might declare before play resumed on Sunday considering they were already 402 runs ahead at a ground where no ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Maharaj impressive, but Aussies well on top

Keshav Maharaj became the most successful South Africa spinner in a Kingsmead test since readmission on Saturday, but he couldn’t stop Australia from ...
Sport
1 day ago

SA strike thrice‚ but Aussies forge ahead

South Africa struck thrice but Australia piled on the pain on the third day of the first test at Kingsmead on Saturday.
Sport
1 day ago

Too many questions the Proteas' batting lineup are failing to answer

AB de Villiers has a swanky bat sponsor that's clearly reserved for some the best players in the world. It's a brand new one Sachin Tendulkar made ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Fiorentina captain Astori dies suddenly aged 31, matches postponed Soccer
  2. Pirates watched the movie Black Panther before overwhelming Chiefs Soccer
  3. Under-pressure Chiefs coach Komphela refuses to throw in towel  Soccer
  4. Bulls coach hopeful his charges will benefit from change of scenery Rugby
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice

Related articles

  1. G'day ya cunning bastards Cricket
  2. Cummins and Lyon maul Proteas' top order Cricket
  3. Rabada reels in Aussies in seesaw test at Kingsmead Cricket
  4. Cape Town soccer boss incensed after World Cup trophy tour event is taken to a ... Cricket
  5. Life‚ death taxes ... and bad light at Kingsmead Cricket
  6. Breaking news: Morne Morkel gets angry Cricket
  7. Maharaj claims big cheese Smith as his first Test wicket at Kingsmead  Cricket
  8. Philander snares key wicket of Warner on the stroke of lunch at Kingsmead Cricket
  9. Faf knows exactly what Australia captain Smith brings to the party Cricket
  10. Kingsmead in control as big match looms Cricket
  11. Faf says SA needs to make a serious statement of intent in first Test Cricket
X