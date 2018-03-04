Cricket

SA stall Australia's victory march with a wicket left on the fourth evening

04 March 2018 - 18:25 By Khanyiso Tshwaku‚ At Kingsmead
Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock of the Proteas during day 4 of the 1st Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and Australia at Sahara Stadium Kingsmead on March 04, 2018 in Durban, South Africa.
Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock of the Proteas during day 4 of the 1st Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and Australia at Sahara Stadium Kingsmead on March 04, 2018 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Aiden Markram's third Test ton‚ Quinton de Kock's long overdue return to form and bad light stalled Australia's victory march with a wicket left on the fourth evening.

South Africa teetered on the brink at 293/9‚ needing an academic 124 more runs to win.

With the lip-licking prospect of the new ball they can take at any time on Monday morning‚ Australia only need to remove De Kock (81*) or Morne Morkel (0) to claim their third consecutive test win at Kingsmead.

With South Africa pinned a 49/4 after the loss of captain Faf du Plessis in the morning session‚ the odds were shorts on Australia dissecting what remained of the Proteas's batting cadaver before Markram (143)‚ Theunis de Bruyn (36) and De Kock willed it back to life.

Starc (4/74) played the very assuming role of the grim reaper to customarily crash through the tail and make sure people don't cancel their golfing plans.

The straw that broke the camel's back was yet again planted by his name sake.

Mitchell Marsh was the unlikely partnership breaker but given his first innings of 96‚ he had the potential to be Australia's charm bracelet.

When he coaxed an edge that Tim Paine did well to snaffle‚ he broke the threatening stand.

Markram compiled what is currently his most important 100 off 171 ball and it contained 14 fours.

While survival would have been at the top of his mind‚ there was aggressive intent and moved the game forward.

There was a feeling if one of the main batsmen shared the same mental and batting fortitude‚ South Africa could have been in a better position.

In that case‚ Markram used the worn stage but evenly to etch the highest fourth-innings 100 since Michael Atherton's epic unbeaten 185 at the Wanderers in 1995.

South Africa needed a batsman to stand up and Markram did.

There was an assurance of a future leader whose presence was calming in a tumultuous time.

The 87 and 147-run partnerships Markram shared with De Bruyn and De Kock respectively not only added veneer to what was a damaged South African batting furniture piece but gave it an element of respectability that may go far in the series.

De Bruyn didn't look like a batsman who was playing for his place and had a lovely duel with Mitchell Starc.

He won that battle but lost the war when he feathered Josh Hazlewood (2/57) to Paine.

Vernon Philander fell to Starc in the last over before the new ball could be taken and in the same over‚ Starc castled Keshav Maharaj (0) and Kagiso Rabada (0) in consecutive deliveries.

The fading light then had a say and the player will have to return for the final day.

READ MORE:

Little clarity on T20GL future after Cricket SA meeting

The T20 Global League (T20GL) is not happening.
Sport
6 hours ago

Can the Proteas take the first Test against Australia to the fifth day?

The big question that lingers at lunch on the fourth day is whether the Proteas will take the game to the fifth day‚ if not at least bat for the rest.
Sport
9 hours ago

Music for injured Dean Elgar's ears as SA face tall order

Did Cameron Bancroft think Australia might declare before play resumed on Sunday considering they were already 402 runs ahead at a ground where no ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Maharaj impressive, but Aussies well on top

Keshav Maharaj became the most successful South Africa spinner in a Kingsmead test since readmission on Saturday, but he couldn’t stop Australia from ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. SA stall Australia's victory march with a wicket left on the fourth evening Cricket
  2. Fiorentina captain Astori dies suddenly aged 31, matches postponed Soccer
  3. Pirates watched the movie Black Panther before overwhelming Chiefs Soccer
  4. Under-pressure Chiefs coach Komphela refuses to throw in towel  Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice

Related articles

  1. SA strike thrice‚ but Aussies forge ahead Cricket
  2. Too many questions the Proteas' batting lineup are failing to answer Cricket
  3. Mitchell Starc puts Australia in total control Cricket
  4. G'day ya cunning bastards Cricket
  5. Cummins and Lyon maul Proteas' top order Cricket
  6. Rabada reels in Aussies in seesaw test at Kingsmead Cricket
  7. Cape Town soccer boss incensed after World Cup trophy tour event is taken to a ... Cricket
  8. Life‚ death taxes ... and bad light at Kingsmead Cricket
  9. Breaking news: Morne Morkel gets angry Cricket
  10. Maharaj claims big cheese Smith as his first Test wicket at Kingsmead  Cricket
X