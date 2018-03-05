At the tea interval‚ South Africa were 167/5 after recovering from 49/4 in the morning session. At the time‚ Aiden Markram was unbeaten on 85 while De Kock was on 21*.

“It’s rather unfortunate that the incident took place and certainly not in the spirit of the game.

"The match referee had spoken to us after the day’s play.

"We will await any further communication from the ICC around this incident‚” Moosajee said

While Warner has toned down his on and off the field volatility in recent years after his Walkabout Pub incident in Birmingham in 2013 where he threw a punch at current England test captain Joe Root‚ Warner is known to be rather exuberant when celebrating a wicket.

A very recent example being the De Villiers wicket where the 31-year-old was overly excited as compared to the rest of his team mates.

Australia are known for their on-field hostility and it has been visible throughout the test match.

According to cricket.com.au‚ off-spinner Nathan Lyon has been slapped with a level one charge by the International Cricket Council for his excessive celebration of De Villiers's dismissal.

After Lyon dislodged the bails‚ he dropped the ball close to De Villiers's chest.

There's the possibility of Lyon being fined half of his match fee and earning two demerit points while four points lead to a suspension.

Cricket Australia (CA) said in an earlier statement they will be launching an investigation into the Warner incident In a later statement released on Monday morning‚ CA said the matter has been left to the match officials to deal with.

“The incident was discussed between the two team managers and the match referee last night and it is now in the hands of the on field umpires and the match referee.

"Both teams were reminded by the match referee of the spirit in which the game should be played‚” said a CA spokesperson.