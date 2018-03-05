Cricket

WATCH | Cricketers Warner and De Kock ugly spat caught on CCTV

05 March 2018 - 13:17 By TimesLIVE

CCTV footage has emerged of what looks like a confrontation between cricketers Quinton de Kock and Australian player David Warner on Sunday, March 4 2018. Warner had to be restrained by his team m...

A CCTV footage has emerged of what looks like a confrontation between cricketers Quinton de Kock and Australia vice captain David Warner on Sunday, March 4 2018.

Warner‚ who played a role in the dismissal of South Africa's key batsman AB de Villiers‚ is clearly seen to be remonstrating with De Kock on the way up the stairs.

Warner was initially blocked by team-mate Usman Khawaja but captain Steven Smith and wicket-keeper Tim Paine also stepped in to restrain the excitable and explosive opener.

Warner was eventually ushered into the dressing.

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | There's a black mamba under the car bonnet

A snake-catcher has outwitted a deadly black mamba that sought refuge from an angry crowd by slithering into the engine compartment of a car in ...
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | How township born Pikashe became a winemaker

Nondumiso Pikashe’s journey towards transforming perceptions and shattering stereotypes started in the classroom. After 11 years as a teacher, she ...
Features
5 hours ago

WATCH: Swizz Beatz attempts to jive to Wololo

It's no secret that US music producer Swizz Beatz has a soft spot for Mzansi and everything it has to offer. 
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

WATCH: How to speak like Black Panther

As South Africans continue to rejoice in the glory of Black Panther and the fact that isiXhosa is spoken in the hit Marvel flick, internationally, it ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Australia's lower-order resilience decisive against SA Cricket
  2. De Kock's personal sledging of Warner was at the heart of spat‚ says Smith Cricket
  3. WATCH | Cricketers Warner and De Kock ugly spat caught on CCTV  Cricket
  4. Pirates coach Sredojevic reveals secret weapon he used against Chiefs Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Here are some of the big winners from the 2018 Oscars
Listeriosis in SA: what we know so far

Related articles

  1. How Markram's ton ensured Aussies spent fourth day sweating for wickets Cricket
  2. CSA's Moosajee reacts to heated De Kock‚ Warner exchange Cricket
  3. Aussies finally put SA out of their misery after just 17 minutes on final day Cricket
  4. Time stands still for some‚ but not for Aiden Markram Cricket
  5. SA stall Australia's victory march with a wicket left on the fourth evening Cricket
  6. Little clarity on T20GL future after Cricket SA meeting Cricket
X