WATCH | Cricketers Warner and De Kock ugly spat caught on CCTV
05 March 2018 - 13:17
CCTV footage has emerged of what looks like a confrontation between cricketers Quinton de Kock and Australian player David Warner on Sunday, March 4 2018.
A CCTV footage has emerged of what looks like a confrontation between cricketers Quinton de Kock and Australia vice captain David Warner on Sunday, March 4 2018.
Warner‚ who played a role in the dismissal of South Africa's key batsman AB de Villiers‚ is clearly seen to be remonstrating with De Kock on the way up the stairs.
Warner was initially blocked by team-mate Usman Khawaja but captain Steven Smith and wicket-keeper Tim Paine also stepped in to restrain the excitable and explosive opener.
Warner was eventually ushered into the dressing.
