Cricket

Aiden Markram‚ Lungi Ngidi awarded Cricket SA contracts

08 March 2018 - 16:13 By Telford Vice
Lungi Ngidi of South Africa expresses his elation as he takes questions from the media in a press conference that followed his test debut, in which the tall Protea took his first wicket during day 2 of the 2nd Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park on January 14, 2018 in Pretoria.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Aiden Markram and Lungi Ngidi won on the swings and Farhaan Behardien‚ Stephen Cook‚ Wayne Parnell and Aaron Phangiso lost on the roundabouts when Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced their list of contracted players for the 2018/19 season on Thursday.

Markram and Ngidi were signed for the first time‚ while Behardien‚ Cook‚ Parnell and Phangiso are out of a job.

The new list will cover the tours to Sri Lanka and Australia‚ the home series against Zimbabwe‚ Pakistan and Sri Lanka‚ and the 2019 World Cup in England.

Eighteen players have been contracted‚ down from the previous list of 21.

CSA contracted players for 2018/19:

Hashim Amla‚ Temba Bavuma‚ Quinton de Kock‚ AB de Villiers‚ JP Duminy‚ Faf du Plessis‚ Dean Elgar‚ Imran Tahir‚ Keshav Maharaj‚ Aiden Markram‚ David Miller‚ Chris Morris‚ Lungi Ngidi‚ Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Vernon Philander‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ Tabraiz Shamsi‚ Dale Steyn.

