Kagiso Rabada delivered one of the most fiery performances of his already alight career at St George’s Park on Friday.

Rabada took 5/96 on the first day of the second test between South Africa and Australia‚ removing Steve Smith and Shaun Marsh in consecutive overs before ripping through most of the tail.

Perhaps Rabada had taken seriously what Ottis Gibson spoke of on Wednesday: “I am happy with aggression being shown on the field if it’s coming from the bowler.

“If a fast bowler is bowling bouncers and trying to intimidate a batsmen‚ that’s aggression.”

Gibson was reacting to Australia’s justification — their culture of aggression — for the sustained fury David Warner flung at Quinton de Kock during the first test at Kingsmead‚ and that cost Warner 75% of his match fee along with three demerit points.

Rabada had the intelligence not to bowl bouncers on the seaming‚ swinging St George’s Park pitch.

Instead‚ he was at his most dangerous and successful‚ and of course aggressive‚ when he pitched the ball up.

So he was the logical choice to bring to the press conference after stumps.

Except that Vernon Philander turned up.