Kagiso Rabada could be banned for the rest of South Africa’s increasingly ill-tempered test series against Australia.

The fast bowler was on Saturday charged on level two of the code of conduct for making physical contact with Australia captain Steve Smith on the first day of the second test at St George’s Park on Friday.

The players’ shoulders collided briefly after Rabada dismissed Smith.

As the contact was avoidable and was not avoided‚ match referee Jeff Crowe is duty-bound to investigate.

Rabada‚ who has five demerit points‚ could be hit with another three or four points if he is guilty.

Players who accumulate eight points are banned for two matches‚ which would take Rabada out of the last two of the four tests.

South Africa team management said Rabada would contest the charge at a hearing expected to be held later on Saturday or on Sunday.

Going into Saturday’s play in Port Elizabeth — only the seventh day of play inn the series‚ one of which lasted only 22 balls — Crowe has already punished Nathan Lyon‚ David Warner and Quinton de Kock for infractions of discipline.