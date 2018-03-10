Cricket

Rabada faces ban for rest of series

10 March 2018 - 11:09 By Telford Vice‚ St George’S Park
Kagiso Rabada. File photo
Kagiso Rabada. File photo
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Kagiso Rabada could be banned for the rest of South Africa’s increasingly ill-tempered test series against Australia.

The fast bowler was on Saturday charged on level two of the code of conduct for making physical contact with Australia captain Steve Smith on the first day of the second test at St George’s Park on Friday.

The players’ shoulders collided briefly after Rabada dismissed Smith.

As the contact was avoidable and was not avoided‚ match referee Jeff Crowe is duty-bound to investigate.

Rabada‚ who has five demerit points‚ could be hit with another three or four points if he is guilty.

Players who accumulate eight points are banned for two matches‚ which would take Rabada out of the last two of the four tests.

South Africa team management said Rabada would contest the charge at a hearing expected to be held later on Saturday or on Sunday.

Going into Saturday’s play in Port Elizabeth — only the seventh day of play inn the series‚ one of which lasted only 22 balls — Crowe has already punished Nathan Lyon‚ David Warner and Quinton de Kock for infractions of discipline.

READ MORE

Rabada no-show raises fears he will be next victim of series 'virus'

Kagiso Rabada delivered one of the most fiery performances of his already alight career at St George’s Park on Friday.
Sport
18 hours ago

Fired-up Rabada rips through Australian batting

Fired-up Kagiso Rabada rocked the Australians with five wickets as South Africa completed day one of the second cricket test in the ascendancy at St ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Rabada rocks the Aussies at St George’s

Kagiso Rabada led the charge with three big wickets as South Africa rocked the Australians in the second session of day one in the second cricket ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Aussies lose Bancroft cruising to 98 for one in first session

South Africa struck on the stroke of lunch as Australia reached 98 for one on the opening day of the second cricket test at St George’s Park in Port ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. CSA suits in hot water over Sonny Bill masks Cricket
  2. Cardoso thriving with Kaizer Chiefs leadership role Soccer
  3. Rabada frustrates Aussies as Proteas progress Cricket
  4. Rabada faces ban for rest of series Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
The Guptas’ week that was
X