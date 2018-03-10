Cricket

Rabada frustrates Aussies as Proteas progress

10 March 2018 - 12:48 By Alvin Reeves‚ At St George's Park
Kagiso Rabada. File photo
Image: AFP PHOTO/ PUNIT PARANJPE

South Africa made steady progress losing only one wicket in the first session of day two in the second cricket test against Australia at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

The Proteas started the day on 39 for one with Dean Elgar and nightwatchman Kagiso Rabada at the crease and by lunch had reached 110 for the loss of only Rabada’s wicket.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon said at the day one post-match press conference Australia would need to bowl well collectively on Saturday if they were to protect their sub-par first innings total of 243.

But the South Africans were up to the task and Rabada stuck around long enough to irritate the Aussies. He lasted eight overs in the morning and took his score to 29.

There were six boundaries for the Proteas fast bowler including a sumptuous on-drive off Josh Hazlewood. He was eventually out chopping a Pat Cummins delivery onto his wicket.

Elgar was his usual‚ stubborn self and was unbeaten on 38 at the break with Hashim Amla‚ who had progressed to 31.

Amla survived on review after being given out leg before wicket to Pat Cummins with his score on seven. The television replay showed the ball to have struck the right-hander outside off-stump.

It was thought Lyon could be a threat in the morning session. He failed to make an impact in the wickets column but was economical as the South African batsmen played him with caution.

