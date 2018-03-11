Cricket

AB de Villiers ton puts SA in command against Australia

11 March 2018 - 17:48 By Alvin Reeves‚ At St George's Park
AB de Villiers of the Proteas celebrates scoring 100 runs during day 3 of the 2nd Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and Australia at St Georges Park on March 11, 2018 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
AB de Villiers of the Proteas celebrates scoring 100 runs during day 3 of the 2nd Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and Australia at St Georges Park on March 11, 2018 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

AB de Villiers rolled back the years to help South Africa assume control of the second test against Australia at St George’s Park on Sunday.

De Villiers scored the 22nd ton of his test career and his first in three years to see South Africa through to 382 in the first innings on the stroke of lunch on Sunday.

That gave the home side a lead of 139 on the first innings and by the close on day three, the Australians had erased the deficit and reached 180 for five.

That placed them 41 runs ahead but with only five second innings wickets remaining.

Usman Khawaja stood firm for the tourists until right before the close when he became Kagiso Rabada’s third victim of the innings,  trapped leg before wicket for 75.

But the show belonged to De Villiers.

It was the former South African captain’s sixth hundred against Australia and while his fellow batsmen struggled to score at a decent rate he maintained a strike rate of 86.30 in his dominant 126 not out.

It was an innings of the highest quality from the 34-year-old and his effort once again underlined his brilliance if anybody had doubted it. His knock lasted 146 balls and featured 20 fours and one six.

The Proteas’ last three batsmen managed to assist De Villiers in producing 155 runs.

Vernon Philander weighed-in with a valuable 36 while Keshav Maharaj swung lustily in making 30 off only 24 balls, clubbing three fours and two sixes with both the maximums coming off Nathan Lyon.

The South Africans were pumped up after their batting effort and it was a fired-up Rabada who made the initial breakthrough with a snorter of delivery that ripped through David Warner’s defence and clipped the outside of the off-stump.

Again there was a passionate celebration from Rabada, but no contact this time although there were a couple of shouts directed at the controversial left-hander as he departed the scene.

Warner made 13 in a partnership of 27 for the first wicket with Cameron Bancroft, who was the second man out with the total 62. Bancroft scored 24 before he chopped a Lungi Ngidi delivery onto his wicket.

Proteas left-arm spinner Maharaj was introduced into the attack in the 13th over and looked threatening from the outset.

He eventually got his reward when he had Aussie captain Steve Smith caught behind by Quinton de Kock for 11, a mere eight minutes before tea.

Rabada was at it again when he induced an edge off the bat of Shaun Marsh (1) through to De Kock off the second ball after tea.

The Aussies consolidated after that and an 87-run stand for the fifth wicket between Khawaja and Mitchell Marsh helped them resuscitate the innings until the former’s departure nine minutes before stumps.

Khawaja, who had battled for runs on this tour, was impressive from the moment he walked to the crease at 27 for one.

Mitchell Marsh was prepared to play the perfect supporting role as he played a watchful innings of 39 not out at the other end.

The first session will prove crucial for both teams on Monday as Marsh and Tim Paine (5) strive to preserve Australia’s 1-0 series advantage.

READ MORE:

Fiery Kagiso Rabada put SA firmly in control at tea on day three against Australia

South Africa struck vital blows in the afternoon session to have Australia 86 for three at tea in the second test at St George’s Park on Sunday.
Sport
3 hours ago

Proteas into commanding position at lunch on day three

AB de Villiers scored his 22nd Test century to steer South Africa into a commanding position at lunch.
Sport
5 hours ago

Amla tries to talk cricket amid the drama

“So you mean about the cricket,” Hashim Amla clarified with a reporter who had asked him a convoluted question after day two of the second test ...
Sport
1 day ago

De Villiers puts SA in command

AB de Villiers made a commanding, unbeaten 74 as South Africa scrapped their way to 263 for seven by the close on day two of the second test against ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Maritzburg, Celtic advance Nedbank Cup quarterfinals Soccer
  2. AB de Villiers ton puts SA in command against Australia  Cricket
  3. Second cyclist dies in Cape Town Cycle Tour Sport
  4. The Sharks lose their bite Rugby
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
The Guptas’ week that was

Related articles

  1. Elgar, Amla grind out half-centuries Cricket
  2. CSA suits in hot water over Sonny Bill masks Cricket
  3. Rabada frustrates Aussies as Proteas progress Cricket
  4. Rabada faces ban for rest of series Cricket
  5. Rabada no-show raises fears he will be next victim of series 'virus' Cricket
  6. Fired-up Rabada rips through Australian batting Cricket
  7. Rabada rocks the Aussies at St George’s Cricket
  8. Aussies lose Bancroft cruising to 98 for one in first session Cricket
  9. Sascoc inquiry: 'It sounds to me like a whole bunch of corrupt activities' Sport
  10. Sparks fly as dismissed Sascoc CEO Reddy makes his submission Sport
X