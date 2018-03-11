Cricket

Fiery Kagiso Rabada put SA firmly in control at tea on day three against Australia

11 March 2018 - 15:34 By Alvin Reeves‚ At St George's Park
Kagiso Rabada of the Proteas glances back at the departing David Warner of Australia during day three of the second 2018 Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth on 11 March 2018.
Kagiso Rabada of the Proteas glances back at the departing David Warner of Australia during day three of the second 2018 Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth on 11 March 2018.
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

South Africa struck vital blows in the afternoon session to have Australia 86 for three at tea in the second test at St George’s Park on Sunday.

That left the Aussies still 53 runs behind the Proteas’ first innings total of 382 and under somewhat pressure.

And it was a fired-up Kagiso Rabada who made the initial breakthrough with a snorter of delivery that ripped through David Warner’s defence and clipped the outside of the off-stump.

Again there was a passionate celebration from Rabada, but no contact this time around although there were a couple of shouts directed at the left-hander as he departed the scene.

Warner made 13 in a partnership of 27 for the first wicket with Cameron Bancroft, who was the second man out with the total 62.

Bancroft scored 24 before he chopped a Lungi Ngidi delivery onto his wicket.

Proteas left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj was introduced into the attack in the 13th over and looked threatening from the outset.

He eventually got his just reward when he had Aussie captain Steve Smith caught behind by Quinton de Kock for 11, a mere eight minutes before the break.

Usman Khawaja (28) and Shaun Marsh (1) will resume the visitor’s innings after tea.

Earlier, AB De Villiers made his 22nd century to help enable the Proteas to manufacture a handy lead of 139. It was an innings of the highest quality from the 34-year-old and his effort once again underlined his brilliance.

De Villiers finished on 126 not out in a knock which lasted 146 balls and featured 20 fours and one sixes. The Proteas’ last three wickets produced 155 runs.

READ MORE:

Proteas into commanding position at lunch on day three

AB de Villiers scored his 22nd Test century to steer South Africa into a commanding position at lunch.
Sport
3 hours ago

Amla tries to talk cricket amid the drama

“So you mean about the cricket,” Hashim Amla clarified with a reporter who had asked him a convoluted question after day two of the second test ...
Sport
22 hours ago

De Villiers puts SA in command

AB de Villiers made a commanding, unbeaten 74 as South Africa scrapped their way to 263 for seven by the close on day two of the second test against ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Elgar, Amla grind out half-centuries

Hashim Amla and Dean Elgar made half-centuries as South Africa reached tea at 153 for two wickets on day two of the second cricket test against ...
Sport
1 day ago

CSA suits in hot water over Sonny Bill masks

Two senior Cricket South Africa (CSA) officials are under fire for appearing to endorse the wearing of Sonny Bill Williams face masks during the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Second cyclist dies in Cape Town Cycle Tour Sport
  2. The Sharks lose their bite Rugby
  3. Fiery Kagiso Rabada put SA firmly in control at tea on day three against ... Cricket
  4. Komphela delighted to at least find one promising aspect of Chiefs' team play Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
The Guptas’ week that was

Related articles

  1. Rabada frustrates Aussies as Proteas progress Cricket
  2. Rabada faces ban for rest of series Cricket
  3. Rabada no-show raises fears he will be next victim of series 'virus' Cricket
  4. Fired-up Rabada rips through Australian batting Cricket
  5. Yobs rob SA of Warnergate moral high ground Soccer
  6. Rabada rocks the Aussies at St George’s Cricket
  7. Aussies lose Bancroft cruising to 98 for one in first session Cricket
  8. Sascoc inquiry: 'It sounds to me like a whole bunch of corrupt activities' Sport
  9. Sparks fly as dismissed Sascoc CEO Reddy makes his submission Sport
  10. Aiden Markram‚ Lungi Ngidi awarded Cricket SA contracts Cricket
X