Cricket

Elgar out but Proteas still firmly in control as they chase 101 to win

12 March 2018 - 12:39 By Alvin Reeves‚ At St George's Park
David Warner of Australia stays put as Kagiso Rabada of the Proteas dives to save the runs off his own bowling during day three of the second 2018 Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and Australia at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth on 11 March 2018.
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took six second innings wickets to help bowl Australia out for 239 in the first session on day four of the second test at St George’s Park, on Monday.

Playing in what will probably be his last test of the summer because of pending disciplinary measures, Rabada claimed three of the remaining five wickets to fall in the Aussie innings.

He returned incredible figures of six for 54 in 22 overs to finish with a match analysis of 11 for 150, the third best by any bowler in test cricket at St George’s Park.

That left South Africa needing 101 runs for victory and to square the series at 1-1 and by lunch on Monday they had moved to 22 for the loss of Dean Elgar’s (5) wicket on the stroke of lunch.

It took only 85 minutes for the South African bowlers to dismiss the Australians.

Resuming on 180 for five, Rabada removed Mitchell Marsh (45) with the sixth ball of the day.

Pat Cummins became Rabada’s next victim, brilliantly caught in the gully by Theunis de Bruyn for five.

And Rabada completed his magic by having Mitchell Starc caught behind by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock for only one.

Lungi Ngidi then joined the party as De Kock took another catch to send Nathan Lyon packing.

Josh Hazlewood was the last man out after making 17 with some lusty blows.

He tried one too many big shots and was caught in the deep by Ngidi off left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

