South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took 11 wickets in the match as South Africa levelled the series in beating Australia by six wickets on day four of the second test at St George’s Park on Monday.

Having dismissed Australia for 239 in their second innings in the morning session‚ South Africa needed only 101 runs to win.

They came out after lunch on 22 for one and knocked off the further 79 runs required runs for victory shortly before 2pm.

But‚ in staying within the theme of this Test match‚ it was not without a touch of drama as they lost a further three batsmen.

There will have been a flutter or two in the ground when Aiden Markram (21) lost his wicket at 32 for two.

First innings hero AB de Villiers initially allayed any fears by flogging the Aussie bowling attack from the start of his innings.

But when Hashim Amla (27) and De Villiers got out with 20 runs to go it did get a little tense.

However‚ captain Faf du Plessis (2) and Theunis de Bruyn (15) were on hand to steer the ship home.

But again it was Rabada who grabbed the attention on day four both on and off the field.

Playing in what will probably be his last Test of the summer because of pending disciplinary measures‚ Rabada claimed three of the remaining five wickets to fall in the Aussie innings.

He returned incredible figures of six for 54 in 22 overs to finish with a match analysis of 11 for 150‚ the third best by any bowler in test cricket at St George’s Park.

It took only 85 minutes for the South African bowlers to dismiss the Australians.

Resuming on 180 for five‚ Rabada removed Mitchell March (45) with the sixth ball of the day.

Pat Cummins became Rabada’s next victim‚ brilliantly caught in the gully by De Bruyn for five.

And Rabada completed his magic by having Mitchell Starc caught behind by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock for only one.

Lungi Ngidi then joined the party as De Kock took another catch to send Nathan Lyon packing.

Josh Hazlewood was the last man out after making 17 with some lusty blows. He tried one too many big shots and was caught in the deep by Ngidi off left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

In the SA innings‚ Dean Elgar fell before the lunch break caught and bowled by Nathan Lyon for five.

Josh Hazlewood was too good for Markram finding the edge of his bat with a swinging delivery through to Steve Smith‚ who took a smart catch at second slip.

Amla will be kicking himself at getting out with a mere 20 runs to go as he chased a wide ball from Pat Cummins.

Likewise with De Villiers as he popped a catch to short square leg after coming down the track to Lyon.

The teams now move on to Cape Town for the third test starting on March 22‚ at Newlands.