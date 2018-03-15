Cricket South Africa has appointed top advocate Dali Mpofu to fight the cause of Kagiso Rabada as the world’s best Test bowler appeals a two-match ban.

Mpofu - who is also a senior member of the Economic Freedom Fighters - successfully challenged the rape conviction of Protea bowler Makhaya Ntini in 1999. It was overturned on appeal.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Thursday‚ Mpofu confirmed that he will represent Rabada.

The International Cricket Council banned Rabada after he made shoulder with Australian captain Steve Smith during a Test match in Port Elizabeth – a game where the Proteas quick took 11 wickets in a man of the match performance.

That incident earned him three demerit points which‚ added to the five he took into the match‚ added up to the eight he need to trigger the ban. He was also docked another point for his verbal send-off of David Warner on Sunday.

These were the latest examples of the poor discipline on the field that has led to Rabada being sanctioned five times in 13 months to become the first player to suffer a two-match ban since the demerit system came into effect in September 2016.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Thursday night‚ Mpofu said he could not comment on the merits of the appeal. The hearing is set to take place on Monday.

However‚ Mpofu said the nation needed to back Rabada.

“I do believe this is an important case for all South Africans and has implications for our shared project of nation-building. We should all wish Kagiso luck for Monday‚” he said.

In a statement on Thursday‚ CSA said that Mpofu was the right man to get Rabada off the hook.

“We have appointed Advocate Mpofu to handle Kagiso’s case‚” said CSA acting chief executive Thabang Moroe. “He is a highly experienced advocate who was appointed by the President to serve on the Judicial Service Commission last year.”