Cricket

Pertinents points lost in noise over Kagiso Rabada

21 March 2018 - 17:18 By Telford Vice‚ At Newlands
Aiden Markram (l) and Kagiso Rabada (r) during South Africa training session ahead of the 2018 Sunfoil Cricket Test Match between South Africa and Australia at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town on 20 March 2018.
Aiden Markram (l) and Kagiso Rabada (r) during South Africa training session ahead of the 2018 Sunfoil Cricket Test Match between South Africa and Australia at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town on 20 March 2018.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Three pertinent facts were all but lost in the din of what Faf du Plessis and Steve Smith thought about the fact that Kagiso Rabada is free to play in the third test at Newlands on Thursday.

Top of that short list is that South Africa will miss their transformation stipulation as agreed with the ministry of sport.

From the beginning of May last year to the end of April this year, at least 54.54% of South Africa’s players needed to be generic black and 18.67% of them black Africans.

South Africa have fielded 407 players in that time, 198 of them generic black and 76 black African. The percentages are therefore 48.64 and 18.67.

And what with only two matches left in their campaign before the end of April there’s no chance of them making up the shortfall.

Penalties on sport codes for not making up the numbers with the ministry range from funding cuts to being prevented from bidding to host major events to the withdrawal of that code’s privilege of calling their teams the national side, and therefore from playing at international level.

Dale Steyn’s omission from the Titans’ squad for their first-class match against the Knights on Thursday also flew under the radar.

That means Steyn, who has been out with a heel injury since January, is unlikely to play any cricket before the fourth test at the Wanderers on March 30.

And therefore that he won’t be considered for what could be the series decider.

Hang on, you might say. Temba Bavuma hasn’t played, barring a club game, since January because of a hand injury and yet he is being considered to replace Theunis de Bruyn at Newlands.

Fair point, except that Bavuma has now regained his fitness and, unlike Steyn, has been part of South Africa’s squad.

Then there’s Morne Morkel, who needs three more wickets to became the fifth South African to claim 300 in tests.

But Morkel is set to retire after the series, and he was left out for the second test in Port Elizabeth — where Lungi Ngidi took five wickets to easily earn another crack at Newlands.

Morkel might have to depend on the state of Ngidi’s toe — Du Plessis said on Wednesday that Ngidi had a “niggle” — to get a game.

READ MORE:

Shadow of poor discipline hangs over third test

A sad, scarred shadow will hang over Newlands from the instant South Africa and Australia take the field on Thursday and will remain gloomily in ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Proteas coach Gibson keen on the cricket after the Rabada sideshow

“Cricket? Anything? Anybody here for cricket?” Ottis Gibson tried but there were no takers at a press conference at Newlands on Tuesday.
Sport
1 day ago

Rabada cleared to play, but will have to behave

Australia’s nightmare and South Africa’s dream came true on Tuesday when Kagiso Rabada was cleared to play in the third Test at Newlands on Thursday.
Sport
1 day ago

Dean Elgar tries to downplay the fuss around Kagiso Rabada's appeal

Kagiso Rabada’s appeal hearing had dragged on for more than four hours when Dean Elgar sat down to talk to the press at Newlands on Monday.
Sport
2 days ago

