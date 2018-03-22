Dean Elgar’s defiant century kept South Africa’s heads above water on the first day of the third Test at Newlands on Thursday.

But Australia will be the happier of the two teams on a day that was ended three overs early by bad light with the home side on 266/8.

Elgar was 121 not out with Kagiso Rabada‚ cheered all the way to the wicket by a crowd of 9 293 in the wake of having his ban overturned on appeal‚ on six not out.

Opener Elgar batted for almost six-and-a-half hours‚ faced 253 balls and hit 17 fours and a six in an innings that was as much about guts as it was about glory.

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood began the match with a maiden each‚ and there had been only two scoring shots when Hazlewood had Aiden Markram caught at second slip for an 11-ball duck in the fourth over.

But‚ given a pitch docile enough for off-spinner Nathan Lyon to be introduced as early as the ninth over‚ the bowlers struggled to challenge the batsmen for the rest of the first session even though they kept runs to a trickle.

In the fifth over after lunch Hashim Amla top-edged a hook to Hazlewood and was caught at fine leg for 31 to end a stand of 86.

That proved to be the visitors’ only success of the second session as Elgar and AB de Villiers batted with discipline and purpose.

Not that the Aussies didn’t have their opportunities.

Elgar was 53 when he was dropped by Nathan Lyon at point off Hazlewood.

When he was 87 Elgar sliced a delivery from Mitchell Marsh past a diving Steve Smith at second slip.

Elgar was also struck on the helmet by Hazlewood and on the forearm by Starc.

But‚ beginning with De Villiers driving a catch to cover off Pat Cummins to go for 64 in the eight over after tea‚ South Africa lost six wickets for 37 runs.

Australia bowled with discipline throughout on a sound batting surface and under a blazing sun‚ and they stuck to their guns by not taking the new ball.

Cummins was the pick‚ taking 4/64 and grabbing all of his wickets in a rasping spell of eight overs in which he conceded 12 runs and bowled three maidens.

But the South Africans will know they aided and abetted their opponents‚ and that they have handed the advantage to the visitors.