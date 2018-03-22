Dean Elgar stands tall through Aussie aggression

Dean Elgar defied Australia’s aggressive bowling to keep South Africa on top at Newlands on Thursday.

Elgar offered two chances and was hit twice to reach 91 not out at tea on the first day of the third test. AB de Villiers was 46 not out in a partnership worth 93.

South Africa reached the interval on 185/2 after winning the toss and choosing to bat.

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood began the match with a maiden each, and there had been only two scoring shots when Hazlewood had Aiden Markram caught at second slip for an 11-ball duck in the fourth over.

But, given a pitch docile enough for off-spinner Nathan Lyon to be introduced as early as the ninth over, the bowlers struggled to challenge the batsmen for the rest of the first session even though they kept runs to a trickle.

In the fifth over after lunch Hashim Amla top-edged a hook to Hazlewood and was caught at fine leg for 31 to end a stand of 86.

That proved to be the visitors’ only success of the second session as Elgar and De Villiers batted with discipline and purpose.

Not that the Aussies didn’t have their opportunities.

Elgar was 53 when he was dropped by Lyon at point off Hazlewood.

When he was 87 Elgar sliced a delivery from Mitchell Marsh past a diving Steve Smith at second slip.

Elgar was also struck on the helmet by Hazlewood and on the forearm by Starc.

South Africa made two changes to the team who won the second test by six wickets at St George’s Park, replacing Theunis de Bruyn with Temba Bavuma and Lungi Ngidi with Morné Morkel.

De Bruyn has scored 58 runs in his four innings in the current series.

Bavuma, who has recovered from a hand injury, last played for South Africa in the Boxing Day test against Zimbabwe in Port Elizabeth.

Ngidi took five wickets in the second test against the Australians at St George’s Park, but has a minor toe injury.

Morkel, who is set to retire after the series, needs three more wickets to become the fifth South African to take 300 in tests.

Australia retained the XI who played in the first two tests.

The four-match series is level at 1-1.