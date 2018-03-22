Cricket

Dean Elgar stands tall through Aussie aggression

22 March 2018 - 15:50 By Telford Vice‚ At Newlands
Dean Elgar of the Proteas bats during Day 1 of the International Test Series cricket match between South Africa and Australia at Newlands, Cape Town on 22 March 2018.
Dean Elgar of the Proteas bats during Day 1 of the International Test Series cricket match between South Africa and Australia at Newlands, Cape Town on 22 March 2018.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Dean Elgar defied Australia’s aggressive bowling to keep South Africa on top at Newlands on Thursday.

Elgar offered two chances and was hit twice to reach 91 not out at tea on the first day of the third test. AB de Villiers was 46 not out in a partnership worth 93.  

South Africa reached the interval on 185/2 after winning the toss and choosing to bat.

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood began the match with a maiden each, and there had been only two scoring shots when Hazlewood had Aiden Markram caught at second slip for an 11-ball duck in the fourth over.

But, given a pitch docile enough for off-spinner Nathan Lyon to be introduced as early as the ninth over, the bowlers struggled to challenge the batsmen for the rest of the first session even though they kept runs to a trickle.

In the fifth over after lunch Hashim Amla top-edged a hook to Hazlewood and was caught at fine leg for 31 to end a stand of 86.

That proved to be the visitors’ only success of the second session as Elgar and De Villiers batted with discipline and purpose.

Not that the Aussies didn’t have their opportunities.

Elgar was 53 when he was dropped by Lyon at point off Hazlewood.

When he was 87 Elgar sliced a delivery from Mitchell Marsh past a diving Steve Smith at second slip.

Elgar was also struck on the helmet by Hazlewood and on the forearm by Starc.  

South Africa made two changes to the team who won the second test by six wickets at St George’s Park, replacing Theunis de Bruyn with Temba Bavuma and Lungi Ngidi with Morné Morkel.

De Bruyn has scored 58 runs in his four innings in the current series.

Bavuma, who has recovered from a hand injury, last played for South Africa in the Boxing Day test against Zimbabwe in Port Elizabeth.

Ngidi took five wickets in the second test against the Australians at St George’s Park, but has a minor toe injury.

Morkel, who is set to retire after the series, needs three more wickets to become the fifth South African to take 300 in tests. 

Australia retained the XI who played in the first two tests.

The four-match series is level at 1-1.

READ MORE:

Elgar, Amla steady Proteas at lunch after early wicket

Gritty batting by Dean Elgar and Hashim Amla steadied South Africa after the early loss of Aiden Markram at Newlands on Thursday.
Sport
3 hours ago

Spare a thought for Mpofu: EFFing & blinding isn’t only happening at the cricket

Poor old Advocate Dali Mpofu. First he has to save Kagiso Rabada, and then Floyd Shivambu gets shirty
Ideas
5 hours ago

Pertinents points lost in noise over Kagiso Rabada

Three pertinent facts were all but lost in the din of what Faf du Plessis and Steve Smith thought about the fact that Kagiso Rabada is free to play ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Shadow of poor discipline hangs over third test

A sad, scarred shadow will hang over Newlands from the instant South Africa and Australia take the field on Thursday and will remain gloomily in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Dean Elgar stands tall through Aussie aggression Cricket
  2. Maritzburg coach Davids concerned about his defence for Nedbank Cup ... Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates link up with English side Chelsea Soccer
  4. Bafana Bafana young guns impress coach Stuart Baxter Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

From chicken feathers to shampoo
Explainer: What are Zuma’s options now?

Related articles

  1. Proteas coach Gibson keen on the cricket after the Rabada sideshow Cricket
  2. Rabada cleared to play, but will have to behave Cricket
  3. Dean Elgar tries to downplay the fuss around Kagiso Rabada's appeal Cricket
  4. Olivier‚ Morris added to test squad - but no Steyn Cricket
  5. Kagiso Rabada appeal sharpens focus on disciplinary code Cricket
  6. Kiwi rugby man to hear Rabada’s appeal Cricket
  7. Advocate Dali Mpofu in Rabada's corner as he fights ban Cricket
  8. Kagiso Rabada to appeal ban Cricket
  9. Lungi Ngidi isn't Kagiso Rabada‚ and in good ways Cricket
  10. What to do about a magnificent problem called Kagiso Rabada Cricket
  11. Kagiso Rabada banned for rest of Australia test series‚ considers appeal Cricket
X