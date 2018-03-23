Australia’s controversy-hit tour of South Africa lurched to new levels at Newlands on Friday when a spectator accosted David Warner.

Opener Warner had been dismissed and was making his way up the stairs to the dressingroom when the fan in the neighbouring Western Province Cricket Club enclosure launched what looked like a sustained verbal barrage at the Australian.

Security staff were on the scene and figures in Australia team tracksuits rushed out of the dressingroom and down the stairs towards Warner — who first hesitated but then continued up the stairs as the man continued to‚ it appeared‚ assail him.

Warner was fined and docked three demerit points for the tirade he launched at Quinton de Kock during the first test at Kingsmead — also on the stairs leading to the dressingroom.

At lunch on the second day of the third test Australia were 67/2 in reply to South Africa’s first innings of 311.

Dean Elgar carried his bat to score 141‚ his 11th test century‚ in more than seven hours at the crease in which he faced 284 balls and hit 20 fours and a six.

Elgar and Kagiso Rabada resumed on 266/8 and took their partnership to 50 before Rabada edged off-spinner Nathan Lyon to slip to go for 22.

Four balls later Lyon dismissed Morne Morkel in similar fashion to end the innings.

In the sixth over of Australia’s reply Rabada‚ who had to win an appeal against a ban he earned during the second test at St George’s Park to be able to play at Newlands‚ uprooted Warner’s stump.

Warner’s aggressive 30 came off 14 balls and featured five fours and a six.

Five overs after that Morkel had a pulling Usman Khawaja caught at fine leg for five with his third delivery.

Morkel is now two wickets away from becoming the fifth bowler to claim 300 test wickets for South Africa.

Cameron Bancroft was 22 not out at lunch with Steve Smith on four.