Cricket

WATCH: Bancroft, Smith admit ball-tampering

24 March 2018 - 18:58 By AFP
Cameron Bancroft of Australia during day 3 of the 3rd Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and Australia at PPC Newlands on March 24, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Cameron Bancroft of Australia during day 3 of the 3rd Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and Australia at PPC Newlands on March 24, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Australia’s Cameron Bancroft and captain Steve Smith admitted to ball-tampering during the third Test against South Africa on Saturday.

Bancroft was caught on television cameras appearing to rub a yellow object on the ball, and later said: “I was in the wrong place at the wrong time. I want to be here (in the press conference) because I want to be accountable for my actions.”

Smith added: “The leadership group knew about it.”

Most read

  1. Explosive test series goes nuclear as Aussies confess to ball-tampering Cricket
  2. WATCH: Bafana beat Zambia to lift Four Nations trophy Soccer
  3. Stormers hang on at Newlands Soccer
  4. WATCH: Bancroft, Smith admit ball-tampering Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Heavy flooding hits Centurion
From chicken feathers to shampoo
X