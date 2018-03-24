South Africa’s test series against Australia has already seen more than its share of drama‚ but the most explosive episode yet unfolded at Newlands on Saturday when the visitors admitted to ball-tampering.

Television footage taken on day three of the third test showed Cameron Bancroft holding the ball in his left hand‚ rubbing the rougher of its two halves with his right‚ and then putting his right hand in his trouser pocket.

As the umpires summon him‚ perhaps to ask what’s in his pocket‚ Bancroft appears to take a yellow foreign object out from his righthand pocket and drop it into his underwear.

Bancroft produces a black fabric pouch of the type used to protest a pair of sunglasses.