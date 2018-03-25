Australia are facing a mountain of runs to win the third test and a hurricane of disapproval over their admission of ball-tampering.

The visitors‚ who need 430 to beat South Africa‚ were 47 without loss at tea on the fourth day at Newlands on Sunday.

Cameron Bancroft was 22 not out with David Warner on 25.

The action on the field has been overshadowed by Australia captain Steve Smith’s admission that his team had tampered with the ball during Saturday’s play.

Bancroft confessed to using a piece of sticking tape loaded with sand to try and roughen the ball.

The International Cricket Council have banned Smith for the fourth test at the Wanderers on Friday and given Bancroft three demerit points.

Smith and his vice-captain‚ Warner‚ have relinquished their roles for the rest of the match and wicketkeeper Tim Paine has been promoted to the captaincy.

Cricket Australia are mounting an urgent investigation‚ and Smith and Australia coach Darren Lehmann — who Smith claimed was not involved — are facing a hail of calls for their heads to roll.

The saga should help South Africa’s bid to win a home series against Australia for the first time since readmission.

The current series is level at 1-1 with the last of the four tests starting at the Wanderers on on Friday.

The Australians were booed onto the field when South Africa resumed on 238/5‚ and celebrations were muted when AB de Villiers edged Josh Hazlewood to first slip in the 11th over of the morning.

De Villiers’ 63 was part of a stand of 68 he shared with Quinton de Kock‚ who scored 65 before he was caught behind off Pat Cummins.

That put paid to a partnership of 55 between De Kock and Philander — who finished not out on 52‚ his eighth half-century.

Hazlewood‚ Pat Cummins and Lyon took three wickets each.

Bancroft and Warner were given a hostile reception by the crowd when they emerged to open Australia’s second innings.

They survived that as well as aggressive bowling by the South Africans to take Australia to within 383 runs of what would be an unlikely victory.

But the drama that has dogged the series resurfaced just before tea when umpire Nigel Llong lectured Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock sternly‚ apparently for allowing the ball to bounce too often‚ which could roughen it.

- TimesLIVE





Source: TMG Digital.