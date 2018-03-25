Australia captain Smith fights for job as CA announce ball-tamper probe

Australia captain Steve Smith was fighting to save his job and reputation on Sunday after admitting he was the chief plotter in the ball-tampering scandal which has plunged the game into crisis and sparked a Cricket Australia probe.

Smith insisted he will not quit after teammate Cameron Bancroft was caught using a yellow object to alter the condition of the ball on Saturday's third day of the third Test against South Africa at Newlands.

But the matter could yet be taken out of Smith's hands after Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed Sunday that they were sending a team led by their head of integrity to Cape Town to investigate the scandal before deciding on a course of action.

CA chief executive James Sutherland said they were "extremely disappointed and shocked", but added that the governing body wanted to get a clearer picture of the facts before making any decisions and for now Smith would remain captain.

"I understand that that is not necessarily the fullness of response that everyone is looking for right now. But you will appreciate that there's an element of process that needs to be undertaken here," Sutherland told reporters in Melbourne.

"We will work very hard over the next couple of days to get to the bottom of it -- to understand the big picture, to understand the detail and to be making further comment on that in due course."

'Big mistake'

Smith said after play Saturday he would not quit. "I still think I'm the right person for the job," he told reporters.

But calls were growing for the 28-year-old to stand down after he admitted he was the mastermind of the premeditated plan hatched during the lunch break.