Australia in turmoil over cricketers' ball-tampering shame

Sports-loving Australia is in uproar over the ball-tampering scandal that has ensnared the national cricket team in South Africa with demands for heads to roll.

It's been called the most shameful chapter in Australian cricket since Australian captain Greg Chappell infamously directed his brother Trevor to bowl the final ball of a tense one-day international underarm against New Zealand in 1981.

Australia captain Steve Smith and team-mate Cameron Bancroft sensationally admitted to ball-tampering charges during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town on Saturday.

Smith, acclaimed by some as the best Australian batsman since the immortal Don Bradman, confirmed that Bancroft's illegal actions to scuff up the ball were done with the full knowledge of the team's leadership group.

The admission as Australia battled to save the third Test detonated a nuclear fall-out back home with calls for Smith to resign as captain and scrutiny of coach Darren Lehmann's role in the murky affair.