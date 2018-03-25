South Africa all but batted crisis-hit‚ distracted Australia out of the third test at Newlands on Sunday.

At lunch on the fourth day the home side were 333/7 in their second innings‚ a lead of 389.

Vernon Philander hit five fours and a six in his 39 not out with Kagiso Rabada on four.

The match itself has been overshadowed by Australia captain Steve Smith’s admission that his team had tampered with the ball during Saturday’s play.

Smith and his vice-captain‚ David Warner‚ have relinquished their roles for the rest of the match and wicketkeeper Tim Paine has been promoted to the captaincy.

Cricket Australia are mounting an urgent investigation‚ and Smith and Australia coach Darren Lehmann — who Smith claimed was not involved — are facing a hail of calls for their heads to roll.

The saga should help South Africa’s bid to win a home series against Australia for the first time since readmission. The current series is level at 1-1 with the last of the four tests starting at the Wanderers on on Friday.

The Australians were booed onto the field when South Africa resumed on 238/5‚ and celebrations were muted when AB de Villiers edged Josh Hazlewood to first slip in the 11th over of the morning.

De Villiers’ 63 was part of a stand of 68 he shared with Quinton de Kock‚ who scored 65 before he was caught behind off Pat Cummins.

That put paid to a partnership of 55 between De Kock and Philander.

Cummins took 3/67.