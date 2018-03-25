Australia captain Steve Smith has been banned for the fourth test against South Africa for his role in the ball-tampering scandal‚ the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday.

Cameron Bancroft‚ who tampered with the ball using a piece of sticking tape loaded with sand during the third day’s play in the third test at Newlands on Saturday‚ has been given three demerit points.

Smith was also fined his entire match fee and Bancroft 75%.

But Australia vice-captain‚ David Warner‚ who like Smith relinquished his position before the start of the fourth day’s play‚ was not punished — despite Smith saying his team’s “leadership group” had plotted the tampering.

Smith was charged by ICC chief executive Dave Richardson under article 2.2.1 of the code of conduct‚ which outlaws “all types of conduct of a serious nature that is contrary to the spirit of the game”.

Bancroft‚ who was charged by the umpires‚ was guilty of illegally “changing the condition of the ball”.

Neither player contested their charge nor sanction.

Both admitted their guilt and expressed remorse at a press conference after Saturday’s play.

“The decision made by the leadership group of the Australian team to act in this way is clearly contrary to the spirit of the game‚ risks causing significant damage to the integrity of the match‚ the players and the sport itself and is therefore ‘serious’ in nature‚” an ICC release quoted Richardson as saying.

“As captain‚ Steve Smith must take full responsibility for the actions of his players and it is appropriate that he be suspended.”

Bancroft‚ who is 25 and playing his eighth test‚ seems to have escaped harsher punishment because is age and inexperience.

“To carry a foreign object on to the field of play with the intention of changing the condition of the ball to gain an unfair advantage over your opponent is against not only the laws‚ but the spirit of the game as well‚” the release quoted match referee Andy Pycroft as saying.

“That said‚ I acknowledge that Cameron has accepted responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty to the charge and apologising publicly.

As a young player starting out in international cricket I hope the lessons learned from this episode will strongly influence the way he plays the game during the rest of his career.”

The episode was the latest in a series in which seven players have been disciplined‚ and acrimony has been seen on and off the field and even in the stands with spectators ejected from Newlands.

It’s been a bad period for cricket’s image‚ what with a T20 between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Colombo last Friday descending into chaos.

Players almost came to blows‚ Shakib Al Hasan ordered his batsmen off the field in protest at an umpire’s decision‚ and a dressingroom door was smashed.

“The game needs to have a hard look at itself‚” Richardson was quoted as saying.

“In recent weeks we have seen incidents of ugly sledging‚ send-offs‚ dissent against umpires’ decisions‚ a walk-off‚ ball-tampering and some ordinary off-field behaviour.

“The ICC needs to do more to prevent poor behavior and better police the spirit of the game‚ defining more clearly what is expected of players and enforcing the regulations in a consistent fashion.

“In addition and most importantly member countries need to show more accountability for their teams’ conduct.

“Winning is important but not at the expense of the spirit of the game which is intrinsic and precious to the sport of cricket.

“We have to raise the bar across all areas.”