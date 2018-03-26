Faf and Steve‚ and the 'bizarre‚ crazy‚ ridiculous' games they play

Faf du Plessis knows just how Steve Smith feels. Except that he doesn’t.

“It’s difficult for me to give an answer which I think is right‚” Du Plessis said.

“It’s so difficult to say which is right and which is wrong.

“Obviously he is trying to take responsibility‚ so there is right in that. There is also right in holding other people responsible for their own actions.

“I can understand it’s a really tough time for him to be in now. The situation I was in was really difficult for me because people were attacking me‚ my personality and my character‚ and I felt it was wrong‚ it wasn’t fair.