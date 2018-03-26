Former Protea tipped cameramen off about ball tampering

“They searched for an hour and a half until they saw something and then they started following (Cameron) Bancroft.”

De Villiers said he had a suspicion the ball was being tampered with.

“I said earlier on‚ that if they can get reverse swing in the 26th‚ 27th‚ 28th over‚ then they are doing something different from what everyone else does‚” De Villiers said.

“With the Australian team getting reverse swing before the 30th over‚ they had to do something. I mean if you take a cricket ball and you scratch it against a normal iron or steel gate or anything with steel on it‚ it reverse swings immediately‚ because of the roughness.”

Australian captain Steve Smith admitted on Saturday that he and the rest of what he called Australia’s “leadership group” roped in Cameron Bancroft into their plan to try and roughen the ball by rubbing it with sticking tape loaded with sand taken from the pitch.

Smith and Bancroft confessed after the latter was caught red-handed by television cameras before tea on day three of the third test at Newlands on Saturday.

(https://www.timeslive.co.za/sport/cricket/2018-03-25-australias-ball-tampering-crisis-in-sa-hits-the-national-conversation/)

Smith and vice-captain David Warner stepped down from their positions for the rest of the Newlands test on Sunday. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday banned Smith for the fourth test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg and fined his match fee. Bancroft has been given three demerit points and was fined 75% of his match fee.