Cricket

SA will miss Morkel's parental guidance

26 March 2018 - 11:42 By Telford Vice
South Africa's Morne Morkel.
South Africa's Morne Morkel.
Image: REUTERS

Morné Morkel is 1.96 metres tall. He wears size 13 boots. His Adam’s apple sticks out like a ramp model’s hip bones.

He is no-one’s idea of a mom. Or‚ as it turns out‚ not quite no-one.

“There’s been a lot of good stuff said over the last while about Morné but Morné was almost‚ for the first six‚ seven or eight years of his career‚ the guy that went unnoticed‚” Faf du Plessis said at Newlands on Sunday.

“He was the work horse. He got his two or three-fors and I think only captains really appreciate the work Morné does.

SA take commanding lead over crisis-hit Aussies

South Africa all but batted crisis-hit‚ distracted Australia out of the third test at Newlands on Sunday.
Sport
1 day ago

“He is not the guy that gets five-fors. Dale Steyn‚ Kagiso Rabada of late‚ they get the five-fors on regular occasions.

“Morné does the donkey work.”

But‚ on Sunday‚ it was Morkel’s turn to shine.

He ripped through Australia’s second innings‚ taking 5/23 and claiming all his scalps in the space of 33 of his deliveries in which he conceded only 14 runs.

It was Morkel’s eighth five-wicket haul in his 85th test‚ and his match figures of 9/110 are the best of his career and helped South Africa Australia by 322 with a day to spare in the third test to take a 2-1 series lead.

Morkel’s career will soon end: he is set to retire after the fourth test at the Wanderers‚ which starts on Friday.

From 'brain fade' to ball tampering: 5 incidents that tarnished Steve Smith

Steve Smith was fighting to save his job and reputation on Sunday after admitting he was the chief plotter in a ball-tampering scandal.
Sport
1 day ago

“He works hard‚” Du Plessis said.

“He runs in all day. He never says‚ ‘I’ve bowled enough’. You tell him it’s enough and then still he wants to bowl more and more. Thats a captain’s dream.

“As a performer‚ he is going to be missed.

“He has been a mother figure in the team‚ with a big heart. We are going to miss that.

“It’s size 13 boots that need to be filled. Those are big shoes.

“But we understand his decision. It’s a decision for his future and his family.”

Sat alongside Du Plessis‚ Morkel’s expression slid from appreciative to puzzled when Du Plessis reached for the M-word.

Ball-tampering row looms at Newlands, where SA take big lead

Possible evidence of ball-tampering further tainted the third test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands on Saturday.
Sport
1 day ago

When it was his turn to talk‚ he only had good things to say: “Today is the highlight of my life. If I get asked the question again‚ what is your most memorable or special moment‚ the answer will definitely be today.”

Was it good enough that he might reconsider his decision to hang up those big boots?

“It’s tough‚ especially leaving a quality group of men in the changeroom‚” he said.

“It is going to be sad but I suppose all good things come to an end.”

Maybe not: they say a mother’s work is never done.

Most read

  1. #SandpaperGate: The best tweets on the Proteas vs Australia 'soap opera' Cricket
  2. SA teams continue to languish on the road Rugby
  3. Security advisers ask Ncobo to stop making comments about Safa amid simmering ... Soccer
  4. Faf and Steve‚ and the 'bizarre‚ crazy‚ ridiculous' games they play Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
Heavy flooding hits Centurion
X