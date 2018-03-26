Morné Morkel is 1.96 metres tall. He wears size 13 boots. His Adam’s apple sticks out like a ramp model’s hip bones.

He is no-one’s idea of a mom. Or‚ as it turns out‚ not quite no-one.

“There’s been a lot of good stuff said over the last while about Morné but Morné was almost‚ for the first six‚ seven or eight years of his career‚ the guy that went unnoticed‚” Faf du Plessis said at Newlands on Sunday.

“He was the work horse. He got his two or three-fors and I think only captains really appreciate the work Morné does.