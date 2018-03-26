#SandpaperGate: The best tweets on the Proteas vs Australia 'soap opera'
What a balls-up for Australian cricket. The “soap opera” between the South African and Australian cricket teams continued this past weekend after the Proteas beat Australia by 322 runs in their third test on Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.
Proteas captain Faf du Plessis said in the post-match press conference he could not believe what happened in the test series.
"Bizarre, crazy, ridiculous."— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 25, 2018
Faf du Plessis reflects on everything that has happened in this series #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/LT26EvWcV2
“It has been bizarre‚ crazy‚ [and] ridiculous. We joke about it‚ but it’s literally like a soap opera. There’s something happening every day‚” Du Plessis said. “But there is (sic) way too many things happening away from the game that’s taking the shine.”
Australian captain Steve Smith admitted on Saturday that he and the rest of what he called Australia’s “leadership group” roped in Cameron Bancroft into their plan to try and roughen the ball by rubbing it with sticking tape loaded with sand taken from the pitch.
Smith and Bancroft confessed after the latter was caught redhanded by television cameras before tea on day three of the third test at Newlands on Saturday.
Smith and vice-captain David Warner stepped down from their positions for the rest of the Newlands test on Sunday. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday banned Smith for the fourth test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg and fined his match fee. Bancroft has been given three demerit points and was fined 75% of his match fee.
Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull told the Melbourne Age it seemed “completely beyond belief that the Australian cricket team had been involved in cheating”. “After all our cricketers are role models and cricket is synonymous with fair play. How can our team be engaged in cheating like this? It beggars belief.”
Former England spin bowler Graeme Swann told the BBC: “The abuse that they (the Australian team) are getting and their families are getting at the grounds - I’m afraid you do not get that in South Africa unless you’ve brought that upon yourself‚ which they undoubtedly have.”
Rest assured‚ where there is scandal there are jokes on social media. Here are some of the best tweets:
'The abuse Australia's players and their families are getting? I'm afraid they've brought it upon themselves'— BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) March 25, 2018
Strong words from @Swannyg66 on #SAvAUS ball-tampering controversy. pic.twitter.com/0D6E7iGS1f
Great action shot of Australia's leading wicket-taker in the series so far. #SandpaperGate pic.twitter.com/PBxGMBATdg— Tom Eaton (@TomEatonSA) March 24, 2018
Next time when australian cricket team comes to play on ground #SandpaperGate #SAvAUS #stevesmith pic.twitter.com/Seyn0nwYXm— KNR (@koustubh123rao) March 24, 2018
Kids getting their yellow sandpaper signed. #sandpapergate #SAvsAUS pic.twitter.com/fu7GqkjN7F— Warwick Kay (@Warwick_Kay) March 24, 2018
Rabada targetting Bancroft's sandpaper. #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/JMQJrEGTrd— Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) March 25, 2018
Why are all Supervillains bald? #SandpaperGate pic.twitter.com/QmGhj3w1sb— 🅱hargav (@ThatIndianGuy) March 24, 2018