Australia’s ball-tampering trio of deposed captain Steven Smith‚ David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will have the book thrown at them for their role in the ball-doctoring that took place in the third test at Newlands.

Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive officer James Sutherland said on Tuesday the investigation conducted by the organisation wasn’t complete but said the preliminary findings established that Smith‚ Warner and Bancroft were at the heart of the ball-tampering fracas that played out on the third afternoon in Cape Town.

The three top-order batsmen have been sent home to face the music while the two leaders (Smith and Warner) have been removed from their lofty positions. Coach Darren Lehmann‚ though‚ has survived the fallout of the controversy.

The investigation will be completed within the next 24 hours and Sutherland said CA will be in a position to make an announcement in regard to sanctions.

“In regards with these three players on report‚ I want to stress that we’re contemplating significant sanctions in each case‚” Sutherland said.