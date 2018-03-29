This controversy-riddled tour between South Africa and Australia is a gift that keeps on giving – for the media‚ at least.

On Thursday‚ no sooner had International Cricket Council (ICC) chief executive David Richardson announced the ‘enough is enough’ review into player behavior following the ball-tempering scandal in Cape Town‚ Australian coach Darren Lehmann sensationally announced his resignation.

In a strong-worded letter‚ Richardson‚ the former Proteas wicketkeeper‚ acknowledged that this is one of the worst periods for cricket in recent memory due to poor player behaviour that has resulted in global outcry.

“We have seen a number of incidents of poor player behaviour in recent weeks that have included ugly sledging‚ send-offs‚ dissent against umpires’ decisions‚ a walk-off and ball tampering.

“The review will bring together some well respected former and current players along with the cricket committee‚ the MCC and match officials as we consider the current offences in the code and the sanctions as well as how to make the spirit of the game a more integral part of that code‚” he said.

Asked to comment on Richardson’s announcement‚ Proteas captain Faf du Plessis agreed that it was overdue that something was done to deal with some of the grey areas.

“I remember when we were in Australia with the mint-gate‚ there was no clarity in terms of what is allowed and what is not. Once you have grey areas‚ a lot of things that should not happen will happen‚” Du Plessis said.

“I think something like this will help in making things clearer and the players will understand. It is good that they are thinking that way.”

The SA captain said he did not think sledging overly affected players’ performances.

“Maybe there will be one or two guys who will feel a little bit more pressure when it is verbal on the field but for me it motivates me when people say things on the field.

“Over the last two years I have not seen that boundary pushed too much while playing different teams. We were expecting it from Australia because that’s the way they play.

“But this is a nice opportunity for them to assess how they want to play going forward. New Zealand are the front-runners because they play the game in a good spirit and we try to do exactly that.”

The Proteas take on Australia in the fourth and final Test at the Wanderers on Good Friday leading 2-1.

Du Plessis said the objective for the Proteas will be to focus on the game‚ not the distractions off it.

“All this nonsense that has been happening off the field has taken too much attention from the game. I would like to sit here and talk about Morne Morkel’s last Test match and what he has done and that as a team we are on the verge of creating history.

“This series has been so draining and as a team we are feeling a little bit drowned with so much that is happening and I can only imagine being in the other dressing room.”