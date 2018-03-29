Stormers boosted by Leyds and Marais return

Cape Town – The Stormers’ continued search for more ruthlessness and cutting edge on attack has been boosted with the return of wing Dillyn Leyds and fullback SP Marais to face the Bulls this weekend.



The duo both missed last week’s 25-19 win over the Reds, while Marais also missed the previous week’s 37-20 win over the Blues the week before.



Leyds has been particularly impressive again this season and his ability to operate as chief playmaker as first receiver from broken play, was missed against the Reds last week.



Leyds’ versatility and experience, have taken pressure off flyhalf Damian Willemse, who is still in the development stage of his career. He has benefitted hugely from Leyds’ ability to occasionally pull the strings at first receiver on attack.



In the build-up to the game, skills coach Paul Feeney acknowledged that it’s difficult to create complete understanding on attack with constantly rotating personnel.



Although Willemse has only missed one of 12 kicks at goal in he last two weeks, Marais also offers another goal-kicking option, which could further take pressure off the 19-year-old flyhalf if needed.



Along with wing Raymond Rhule, the back three for Saturday’s clash against the Bulls, is the Stormers’ first choice combination in 2018.



Coach Robbie Fleck has also recalled powerful loosehead Steven Kitshoff to the starting lineup in a rotational switch with JC Janse van Rensburg while hooker Scarra Ntubeni is set to make his first appearance of the season from the bench.



A rib injury to Dewaldt Duvenage means that Justin Phillips will start at scrumhalf, with Jano Vermaak returning from injury to provide cover on the replacements bench.



Fleck said that his team are determined to continue the winning momentum they have generated against the Blues and Reds at Newlands.



"The team has performed well to win our last two games, but we know that there are a number of areas in which we can still improve,” Fleck said.



"It has been another good week of training with a few key players returning from injury, so we are looking forward to the weekend which gives us another chance to make a step up in our game.”



The Stormers opted for a five-two split between backs and forwards on the bench with Craig Barry able to cover wing and fullback while Leyds could move to flyhalf if required.



Stormers: 15 SP Marais, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Damian De Allende, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Justin Phillips, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Jan de Klerk, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 Steven Kitshoff. Replacements: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 JC Janse van Rensburg, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 Kobus van Dyk, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Jano Vermaak, 23 Craig Barry.