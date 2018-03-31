Proteas opening batsman Aiden Markram said after the opening day of the fourth Test at Wanderers on Friday that there was less chatting from the Australian players.

Markram‚ who scored a sensational century that left imperious Indian captain Virat Kohli in awe‚ said afterwards that both sides were still a bit drained by the ball-tempering events of last week that saw Steve Smith‚ David Warner and Cameron Bancroft banned.

Without their former captain Smith‚ Australia were led by Tim Paine who revealed at the post-play press conference that he suggested the unusual gesture of players exchanging handshakes before action got underway in the morning.

“In the first three games there was a lot of chat on the field as you will expect in a test match‚ maybe not so much today and I think both sides are still a bit drained out with what happened last week.

“Being out there batting there was still that pressure and a feeling that it was a big contest‚” said Markram‚ who‚ had he scored 37 more runs‚ could have equalled Graeme Smith’s record as the fastest South African to 1 000 runs after 17 innings.