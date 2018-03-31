Markram the thorn on day of olive branches

If the resurrection of Australian cricket was supposed to start this weekend it will have to do so with Aiden Markram starting off as a significant thorn in their side.

With little reverse swing on offer Markram’s splendid maiden 150 in Test cricket has left the Australians with a lot to do but it was difficult to invest in the numbers reflecting off the scoreboard on the opening day of the final Test on Friday.

You had to constantly remind yourself that some fine cricket had been played along the way in this‚ the most peculiar of test series. For that the tourists have to shoulder much of the blame.

Depending which side of the fence you’re on Advance Australia Fair never had more meaning‚ or sounded more hollow than it did here before the start of play.