South Africa declare to set Australia massive target of 612

South Africa have set Australia a mammoth target of 612 from a minimum of 131 overs to win this match and square the Test series at 2-2.

The South Africans are leading this series 2-1 and victory in this match will see them register their first series win over the Baggy Greens at home since readmission.

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis declared at tea of the fourth day on Monday with South Africa comfortably on 344/6 after 105 overs and enjoying an overall and imposing lead of 611.