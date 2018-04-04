Former Australian captain Steve Smith won't challenge 12-month ban

Former captain Steve Smith said Wednesday he desperately wants to play for Australia again but will not be challenging a 12-month ban for a ball-tampering scandal that rocked cricket.

Cricket Australia last week suspended Smith and David Warner from all international and domestic cricket for a year, while opening batsman Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months for the incident during the third Test in South Africa.

All three players have admitted what they did was wrong and a wave of sympathy has been growing for Smith since his public apology, during which he broke down in tears.

The trio have until Thursday to tell Cricket Australia whether they accept their punishment or will opt for a hearing, as is their right.

Warner and Bancroft have yet to comment but Smith, a golden boy who is compared to Donald Bradman for his batting exploits, took to social media to make clear he would do his time.

"I would give anything to have this behind me and be back representing my country," he tweeted, in his first comments since the emotional press conference on his return to Australia last Thursday.