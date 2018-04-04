Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft will not appeal their punishment for being involved in the ball-tampering plot that rocked Australia’s tour to South Africa‚ but David Warner has yet to say whether he will mount a challenge.

“I would give anything to have this behind me and be back representing my country‚” former Australia captain Smith wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

“But I meant what I said about taking full responsibility as captain of the team. I won’t be challenging the sanctions.

“They’ve been imposed by CA [Cricket Australia] to send a strong message and I have accepted them.”

Bancroft followed his captain’s lead‚ also tweeting on Wednesday: “Today I lodged the paperwork with Cricket Australia and will be accepting the sanction handed down.

“I would love to put this behind me and will do whatever it takes to earn back the trust of the Australian public.