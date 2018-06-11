Dale Steyn is the ace and Shaun von Berg the joker in the pack of players South Africa will send to Sri Lanka for next month’s Test series.

Steyn‚ 34‚ has played in only five of South Arica’s past 29 Tests‚ and bowled just 101.3 overs‚ because of shoulder and heel injuries.

But he is three scalps from surpassing Shaun Pollock as South Africa’s leading Test wicket-taker — a milestone that‚ at 34 and with his body not what it was‚ is unlikely to remain within his reach for long.

Steyn took 1/80 from 10 overs in a one-day game for Hampshire last week‚ his first outing for five months‚ and at the weekend he got through 26 overs in the first innings of a championship match against Surry and claimed 2/91.