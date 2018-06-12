As unexpected as Shaun von Berg’s selection in South Africa’s squad for next month’s Test series in Sri Lanka is‚ it’s only the latest surprise in an unusual moment for cricket in the country.

It isn’t often that three spinners are the leading wicket-takers in first-class cricket in South Africa‚ but that’s what off-spinner Simon Harmer‚ left-arm orthodox Senuran Muthusamy and leg spinner Von Berg were last season.

Neither does it happen easily that South Africa’s selectors pick three spinners in a Test squad‚ even for a tour to the sub-continent.

Nor that two of them — left-armer Tabraiz Shamsi and Von Berg — are wrist spinners.