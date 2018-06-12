Temba Bavuma says he's ready to fill hole left by AB de Villiers' departure

The retirement of South African batting talisman AB de Villiers has opened a gaping hole at number four in the Proteas line-up and Temba Bavuma has announced his intention to put his hand up for the position.

Bavuma batted at number four last year during the fourth Test against England where he scored 46 and 12 in the 177 runs loss at Old Trafford as South Africa lost the series 3-1 and he wants to give it another go.

“I will be opportunistic because there is a spot open for someone to come in at number four and I am putting up my hand for that position‚”’ he said on Tuesday at the Proteas camp at University of Pretoria where they are preparing for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka next month.