Dané van Niekerk doesn't mince words after SA disappoint

You wouldn’t want to be in the dressingroom as part of a team that has played below themselves if that side is captained by Dané van Niekerk.

That’s going on what she said in public in the wake of South Africa’s thumping in Brighton on Tuesday.

Given the chance to blame at least part England’s 69-run victory to level the one-day series on bad fortune‚ Van Niekerk said: “It wasn’t hard luck. It was bad execution as a bowling unit and as a batting unit.