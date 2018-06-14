When someone as serious as Marizanne Kapp talks‚ best you listen — especially to what she says on the eve of a match that will not only decide a series but could define a team for years to come.

The match is the third one-day international in Canterbury on Friday. The team are South Africa‚ who have never won a series of any kind in England.

“We just need to back ourselves‚” Kapp said in Canterbury on Thursday.

“I know we always say that but England are the team everyone expects to win.