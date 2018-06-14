It’s usually cause for concern when a South Africa fast bowler’s workload gets bigger‚ but not when the quick in question is Dale Steyn.

That said‚ the apparent likelihood that he will not play in South Africa’s one-day series in Sri Lanka in August will surprise those counting down the days to the World Cup in England next year.

Steyn has missed 24 of South Africa’s last 29 Tests in a tale of woe that started in December 2015 when he suffered the first of two broken shoulders‚ which was followed by a heel injury.

Now back to health and playing for Hampshire‚ Steyn could do with as much game-time as he can get ahead of South Africa’s Test series in Sri Lana next month.