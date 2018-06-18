No AB de Villiers and Morné Morkel was a given‚ no Dale Steyn was all but confirmed last week‚ but no Imran Tahir?

The leg spinner is South Africa’s top ranked one-day bowler‚ second among the world’s spinners‚ and sixth overall.

Why wouldn’t the selectors pick him for the five ODIs and sole T20 South Africa will play in Sri Lanka in July and August?

“…we have taken the strategic decision to rest Imran Tahir so that we can get a clearer picture as to who our best second spinner is to back him up at the World Cup‚” selection convenor Linda Zondi was quoted as saying in a Cricket South Africa release on Monday that named South Africa’s squad.

“Imran will be our first-choice spinner at the World Cup [in England next June] but‚ if we play him against Sri Lanka‚ it is unlikely that we will be able to play both Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj.

“By taking this route we will be able to play the two of them together.

“Tabraiz has been the outstanding bowler in franchise white-ball cricket this past season.

“Keshav has been outstanding for us in red-ball cricket and we need to give him the opportunity to show us what he can do at international level in the ODI format.”

Left-arm wrist spinner Shamsi was the leading wicket-taker and topped the averages in last season’s franchise one-day competition.

He had the third best strike rate and was 11th in terms of economy rate with a respectable 4.50.

To pigeonhole left-arm orthodox spinner Maharaj‚ who has taken 74 wickets in his 20 Tests‚ as a one-format specialist would insult this intelligent‚ versatile player.

He has featured in only two ODIs — both against England last year — and deserves more.

But without Steyn‚ who told TMG Digital last week that he would return to Hampshire after the Test series that starts the tour to Sri Lanka‚ Morkel‚ who retired from international cricket in April‚ and Tahir‚ South Africa could be short on experience.