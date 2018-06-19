Test cricket has added to its slate of teams for the first time in 18 years in recent weeks‚ but one of those sides were hammered by the kind of margin that suggests they don’t belong.

Not that the established sides are doing a great job of flying the flag for the oldest format‚ what with two of them embroiled in ball-tampering scandals since March.

These are dark days for Test cricket‚ which is losing relevance and stature in a sport that is skewing steadily towards its T20 incarnation.

Salt is being rubbed into that widening wound by the fact that Australia’s Steve Smith and David Warner — both damned as ball-tamperers in South Africa in March — will play in the Global T20 Canada‚ which starts on June 28.